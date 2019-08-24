Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,131,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

PGF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $18.91.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.