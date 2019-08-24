IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 322.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $27,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $90,510.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905 in the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.67.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $6.41 on Friday, reaching $118.26. The stock had a trading volume of 466,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 8.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.13.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

