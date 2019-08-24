IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Global Resources ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQ Global Resources ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 65,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRES traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. IQ Global Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

IQ Global Resources ETF Company Profile

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

