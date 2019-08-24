IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Hold Rating from China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a sector weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in IQIYI by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQIYI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in IQIYI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in IQIYI by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

