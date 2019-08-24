iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,492,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,758,891. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

