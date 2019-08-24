iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.25

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and traded as low as $26.24. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 14,511 shares changing hands.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,023,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 730,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2,931.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 639,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 618,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 244,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

