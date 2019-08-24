iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Cut by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.16. 701,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.