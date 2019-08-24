Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,899,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,569 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 30.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,658,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,664,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486,637 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,064,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,130 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 8,911,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,768,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 904,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 35,898,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

