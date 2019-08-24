Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Earns Buy Rating from Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Iteris’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITI. ValuEngine raised shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of ITI opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. Iteris has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $212.98 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,170,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 913,250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $3,697,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 313,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.