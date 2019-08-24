Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Receives $21.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 276,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

