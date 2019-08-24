Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.57 ($33.22).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €21.75 ($25.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.61. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

