Jetcoin (JET) Trading 11% Lower This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $189,184.00 and approximately $17,330.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00262842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.01320001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021785 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00097047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

