John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32, Morningstar.com reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $89.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,625,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,260,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 205,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 129,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

