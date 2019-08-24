Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

JYNT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on Joint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Joint from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on Joint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Joint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

JYNT stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Joint has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,391.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

