Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Receives $132.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.08.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 90,873 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,714. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

