Kogan.com Ltd (KGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86. Kogan.com has a 12-month low of A$2.61 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of A$7.29 ($5.17).

Kogan.com Company Profile

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

