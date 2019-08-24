Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0103

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. Lamden has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $2,289.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

