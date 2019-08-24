Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 575,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $10,737,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $53,969.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,622 shares in the company, valued at $590,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock worth $178,511,173. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 249.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.