Levolution (LEVL) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Levolution token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003789 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. Levolution has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $117,462.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Levolution Profile

Levolution is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,401,801 tokens. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

