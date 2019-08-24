LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.73.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $119.05. 164,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,010. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. LHC Group has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $3,471,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $383,066.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,386,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $372,084,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,612,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 148.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after buying an additional 595,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,474,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

