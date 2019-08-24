LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Reaches $2.60 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $3,993.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00262655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.01323046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021738 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002530 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00097032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,011,343,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,216,791 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

