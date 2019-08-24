Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $8.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.80. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

