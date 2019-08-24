Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.73518-72.73518 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.5 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.45-5.65 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.09.

NYSE LOW opened at $106.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

