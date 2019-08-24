Maincoin (MNC) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $365,988.00 and approximately $9,580.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maincoin

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,295,322 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

