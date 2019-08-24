Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,302,868,000 after buying an additional 896,051 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,194,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,901,000 after acquiring an additional 835,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,035 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.67. 8,483,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.29. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.