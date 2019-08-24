Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.34. 20,323,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,329,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

