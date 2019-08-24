Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Invests $210,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,026 shares of company stock worth $50,867,990. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,657,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

