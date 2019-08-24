Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSLH. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 506.67 ($6.62).

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 639.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.14. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 402.80 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 703.30 ($9.19). The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 118,498 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £804,601.42 ($1,051,354.27).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

