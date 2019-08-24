Mass Vehicle Ledger Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $3,749.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00262537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.01323346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021764 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00097073 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Mass Vehicle Ledger

MVL is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,355,095,215 tokens. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mass Vehicle Ledger is mvlchain.io. The official message board for Mass Vehicle Ledger is blog.mvlchain.io.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Trading

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mass Vehicle Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

