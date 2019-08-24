Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,340,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,376,000 after buying an additional 9,962,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,127,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,985,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,377. Mattel has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

