Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 406.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,811 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5,957.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,523 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $11,163,000. Gabalex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $7,746,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 290,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 646,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

