Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of LKQ worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in LKQ by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,820. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Wellington Shields lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.