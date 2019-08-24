Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $22.83 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $328,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total value of $775,467.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,474,848 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.61. 227,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

