Max Property Group (MPG) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $20,036.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

