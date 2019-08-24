Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

