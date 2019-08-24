Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $21.53 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,048 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.31% of Apollo Global Management worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,415,000 after acquiring an additional 601,147 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,103 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,012,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 831,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.75. 2,061,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -952.38%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

