Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 554 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.53. 1,048,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,249. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several analysts have commented on RTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

