MedicCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $947.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. MedicCoin has a market cap of $39,479.00 and approximately $947.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 289,699,703 coins and its circulating supply is 289,699,266 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

