Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,175 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 232.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.05. Matrix Service Co has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

