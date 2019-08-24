Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $283,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $957,376.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,108.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,802 shares of company stock worth $45,891,621 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

