Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $325,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7,238.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.