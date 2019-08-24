Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,128.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 225,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 207,326 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 874,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,189.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 390,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 43,472 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

