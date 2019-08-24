Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $308,000 Investment in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 51.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.33. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $579,270.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,653.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,022. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

