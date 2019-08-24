Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Receives $23.19 Average PT from Analysts

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. WBB Securities lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $142,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MLNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 4.30. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. On average, analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Melinta Therapeutics
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.
