Menlo One (ONE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,112.00

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 317.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Menlo One has traded 378.2% higher against the US dollar. Menlo One has a total market cap of $217,355.00 and approximately $2,112.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Menlo One token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Menlo One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00263007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.01319956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00097145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Menlo One Profile

Menlo One was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official message board is medium.com/menlo-one. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Menlo One’s official website is www.menlo.one. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Menlo One

Menlo One can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Menlo One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Menlo One using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Menlo One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Menlo One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.