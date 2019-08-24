Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $84.94. 7,062,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,361,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

