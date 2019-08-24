MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 1,139,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $29,412,543.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 209,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $5,853,716.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,317,360 shares of company stock valued at $140,880,100 in the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $3,746,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $27.78. 4,270,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,291. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

