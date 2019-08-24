MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $31.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a negative rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

MGM opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 81,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,274,159.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 1,139,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $29,412,543.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,317,360 shares of company stock worth $140,880,100 in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

