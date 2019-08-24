MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after buying an additional 366,980 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 264,889 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,305,638.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 209,136 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,853,716.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,317,360 shares of company stock worth $140,880,100. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $27.78 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.