Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 2,781 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in Waste Management by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 21,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,659. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $120.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

